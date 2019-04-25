McConico, Kaitlyn Michelle April 22, 1993 - April 21, 2019. Born in Wichita, Kansas, Kaitlyn peacefully passed at home in her bed, the early morning of Easter Sunday, surrounded with immense love from her family. Kaitlyn is survived by her father and mother, Michael and Jeri McConico; brothers, Seth McConico, Ryan McConico, Brent McConico; brother-in-law, Joshua Coslett; sisters, Rachel McConico and Leah Coslett; sisters-in-law, Kenya McConico and Mandy McConico, as well as her many bright and brilliant nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and only surviving grandparent, Gerald Kass. Rosary, 9:30 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., both Saturday, April 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 25, 2019