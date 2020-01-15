COLWICH-Ball, Karen 78, was born on February 15, 1941, on the family farm southwest of Oswego, Kansas, to the late Isaac William and Florence Leona (Cunningham) Strickland. She passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Karen was the youngest of 9 children. She graduated from Labette County Community High School in Altamont in 1959. On March 8, 1963, she married Wesley R. Ball. They moved to Colwich where Wesley worked for KG&E. He passed away on August 13, 2016. Karen was a homemaker and worked for Kraus Foods for 30 years. She loved being outdoors, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a member of Northwest Christian Church. She is survived by her daughters, Regina (Dave) Terry and Angela (Brad) Banz; brother, Albert (Peggy) Strickland; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation, 6:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 17, at Northwest Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Bldg. 200, Ste. 213, Wichita, Kansas 67226 and Northwest Christian Church, 10850 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67205. Online tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020