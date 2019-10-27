Bove, Karen passed away on September 5, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3 at First Presbyterian Church in Wichita. Karen was a 1970 Graduate of Wichita South and worked in the medical field in her adult life. She was an avid photographer and very talented in many other artistic hobbies. She was a Deacon and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Presbyterian Church of Wichita or Y.M.C.A. Camp Wood in Elmdale , KS. www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019