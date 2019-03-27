Henderson-Childers, Karen C. Born in Haskell, Oklahoma May 29, 1953, Passed away on March 24, 2019, Retired Beechcraft/ Textron Crew Chief. Survived by Children Marquisha (Jerrid), Antione (Shannon), LaKara Childers, Brothers and Sister Charolette & Michael Henderson, Vincent Miller & Martin Miller, 4 Grandchildren, 1 Great-Grandchild. Wake 6:00 PM Friday, March 29, 2019 and Going Home Celebration 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, both at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 27, 2019