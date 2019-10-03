Steddum-Menefee, Karen E. 76, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Wichita. Karen was born the daughter of Harold and Ruby Patterson on October 14, 1942 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Karen loved to travel, crochet and attend church. She wanted her children to know they were loved and instilled the desire to be lifetime learners. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Menefee; and sister, Evelyn Raymond. Survivors include her loving children, Scott (Ronda) Steddum, Staci (Deb Davis) Steddum; grandchildren, Bridget White, Anthony White and Amanda Steddum. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Mausoleum, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019