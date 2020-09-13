Karen Farha-Bratrude

July 16, 1948 - September 8, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Karen Sue Farha-Bratrude, 72, died September 8, 2020. Born July 16, 1948 in Wichita, Karen was preceded in death by her father, N.B. "Bus" Farha, and her mother Ruth (Hudsonpillar) Farha, and by her husband of 34 years, Richard Steven Bratrude. She is survived by her brothers Glen (Valerie) and Warren (Chris), and her sister Lori Kirby, all of Wichita; and by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. In her younger years, Karen worked as a secretary at Vickers Petroleum, then moved to Fort Collins, CO during the 1970's, following her career path there. She returned to Wichita in 1978, joining her father's company, Farha Carpet and Building Supply, where she managed the finances for the next 42 years, until her retirement last April. Her work was marked by meticulous attention and care—the balance sheet at the end of every day had to reconcile to the penny. That attention to detail spilled over into every aspect of her life as well, her home a jewel, immaculate and tasteful. Likewise her care for her family manifested itself in never missing a birthday, Father's or Mother's Day card. Her friendships were long and unwavering, extending back to Elementary and Junior High school, continuing over the course of 60 years to the present day. Her Orthodox Christian faith was a quiet, stubborn, proud one, which she maintained until the end. Condolences may be sent to lk_kirby@hotmail.com. Due to Covid restrictions, services have been limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen are suggested to Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store