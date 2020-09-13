1/1
Karen Farha-Bratrude
1948 - 2020
July 16, 1948 - September 8, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Karen Sue Farha-Bratrude, 72, died September 8, 2020. Born July 16, 1948 in Wichita, Karen was preceded in death by her father, N.B. "Bus" Farha, and her mother Ruth (Hudsonpillar) Farha, and by her husband of 34 years, Richard Steven Bratrude. She is survived by her brothers Glen (Valerie) and Warren (Chris), and her sister Lori Kirby, all of Wichita; and by many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. In her younger years, Karen worked as a secretary at Vickers Petroleum, then moved to Fort Collins, CO during the 1970's, following her career path there. She returned to Wichita in 1978, joining her father's company, Farha Carpet and Building Supply, where she managed the finances for the next 42 years, until her retirement last April. Her work was marked by meticulous attention and care—the balance sheet at the end of every day had to reconcile to the penny. That attention to detail spilled over into every aspect of her life as well, her home a jewel, immaculate and tasteful. Likewise her care for her family manifested itself in never missing a birthday, Father's or Mother's Day card. Her friendships were long and unwavering, extending back to Elementary and Junior High school, continuing over the course of 60 years to the present day. Her Orthodox Christian faith was a quiet, stubborn, proud one, which she maintained until the end. Condolences may be sent to lk_kirby@hotmail.com. Due to Covid restrictions, services have been limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Karen are suggested to Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
3 entries
September 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon Sanborn Kemp
Classmate
September 12, 2020
Karen was a wonderful and loving Cousin. I am blessed we were family. She was kind, thoughtful and loving in every way. May the Lord give her peace and rest for eternity.
Linda Dietz
September 10, 2020
Having Karen in my life for nearly half a century has been my good fortune! Her heart is reflected in the beauty of her garden, the contentment of her puppies and the loyalty of her friendship. Hugs bff! Suz
