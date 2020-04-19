GODDARD-Haynie, Karen passed away Wednesday evening April 16, 2020. Born in 1948 in Raytown, MO, to Robert and Vivian Medley. Karen graduated from Raytown High in 1966. Karen and her late husband Roger Haynie were married in 1967 and they celebrated 45 years of loving marriage. They are both survived by their three children: Chad of Sarasota, Florida; Erika and her husband Brian of Okinawa, Japan; and Nicole and her husband Jeff of Wichita, Kansas. Karen was an active member in the Goddard community. She volunteered for the Goddard Public Library, worked in USD 265 as a library clerk, and enjoyed tutoring English As a Second Language (ESL) students. Karen also faithfully served in numerous ways at The Goddard United Methodist Church and Pathway Church (Westlink Christian). Karen enjoyed baking and crafts, but her passion in life was her children and her grandchildren: Isaac, Moriah Kate, Selah Jane, Luke, and Hudson. Due to the current world circumstances, her memorial service will be announced at a future date. In honor of Karen's wishes and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to HOLT International Children Services, Focus On The Family 3D Sonogram Program, and Insight For Living. Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortury.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020