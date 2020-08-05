DERBY-Bell, Karen Kay age 58, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Memorial service 10 am Monday, August 10, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ellen Bell, and her sister, Sherryl Bell. Survivors: brother, Roger Bell (Kelley); nephews, Wesley Bell (Hannah), and Rowan Bell; niece Audrey Peterson-Kien (Andy); and her great-nephew, Calvin. Memorial donations to: Wichita Thunder Booster Club, P.O. Box 49212, Wichita, KS 67201-9212. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.