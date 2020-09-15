Karen Kay (Willard) Bowen

March 28, 1942 - September 6, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Karen Kay (Willard) Bowen, 78, passed away Saturday, September 6, 2020, in her home in Wichita, Kansas.

Karen was born March 28, 1942 to Roy and Gertrude Willard in Neodesha, Kansas. She grew up in Neodesha and attended Neodesha High School, graduating in 1960. She attended and graduated from Independence Community College in 1962.

On September 23, 1962, Karen was united in marriage to Jim Bowen in Neodesha, Kansas, he survives at the home.

Karen worked at Bank of America in Wichita as a receptionist for 18 years. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chris Bowen and wife Heather, Wichita, Kansas, sisters; Laverne Cooley, Independence, Kansas and Janiey Long, Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Christian Bowen and Lauren Bowen and great-granddaughter, Blakely Bowen.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Staci Jo Bowen.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wickham Family Funeral Home. Burial will be at Neodesha City Cemetery. There are no services planned at this time.





