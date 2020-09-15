1/1
Karen Kay (Willard) Bowen
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Kay (Willard) Bowen
March 28, 1942 - September 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Karen Kay (Willard) Bowen, 78, passed away Saturday, September 6, 2020, in her home in Wichita, Kansas.
Karen was born March 28, 1942 to Roy and Gertrude Willard in Neodesha, Kansas. She grew up in Neodesha and attended Neodesha High School, graduating in 1960. She attended and graduated from Independence Community College in 1962.
On September 23, 1962, Karen was united in marriage to Jim Bowen in Neodesha, Kansas, he survives at the home.
Karen worked at Bank of America in Wichita as a receptionist for 18 years. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chris Bowen and wife Heather, Wichita, Kansas, sisters; Laverne Cooley, Independence, Kansas and Janiey Long, Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren; Christian Bowen and Lauren Bowen and great-granddaughter, Blakely Bowen.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Staci Jo Bowen.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wickham Family Funeral Home. Burial will be at Neodesha City Cemetery. There are no services planned at this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved