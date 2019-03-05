Harp, Karen Lee 73, beloved wife, mother, and grammie, went peacefully to be with her LORD on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born during a blizzard on February 27, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to the late Lt. Nels and Gwenn (Bruss) Lofgren. Karen was an active member of her church. Teaching VBS was a summer highlight, and she led the WOM group. She had a talent for floral arranging and was an avid traveler, and family was her greatest joy. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert L. McElwee III; daughter, Mary Arnold; and brother-in-law, Craig Bailey. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Harp; sister, Lynn Bailey; children Victoria (Randy) Whitesell; Grant (Sheryl) Harp; Jeffery Harp; Scott Harp; Kimberly Harp; Sheri (Mark) Coffey; Todd Harp; and son-in-law, Ed Arnold. Grandchildren: Audra, Amy (Ben), Adam, Katie (Adam), Josh (fianc‚ Kelsey), Meghan (Travis), Cortney, Tyler, Rachel, Matthew. Great-grandchildren: Braden, Addyson, Theodore, Barrett, nephew, Daniel, and extended family and dear friends. Receiving of family and friends will be at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, at 1:00 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and funeral service at 1:30pm, followed by internment at Old Mission Mortuary and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Believers Southern Baptist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019