Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lee Harp. View Sign

Harp, Karen Lee 73, beloved wife, mother, and grammie, went peacefully to be with her LORD on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born during a blizzard on February 27, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to the late Lt. Nels and Gwenn (Bruss) Lofgren. Karen was an active member of her church. Teaching VBS was a summer highlight, and she led the WOM group. She had a talent for floral arranging and was an avid traveler, and family was her greatest joy. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert L. McElwee III; daughter, Mary Arnold; and brother-in-law, Craig Bailey. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Harp; sister, Lynn Bailey; children Victoria (Randy) Whitesell; Grant (Sheryl) Harp; Jeffery Harp; Scott Harp; Kimberly Harp; Sheri (Mark) Coffey; Todd Harp; and son-in-law, Ed Arnold. Grandchildren: Audra, Amy (Ben), Adam, Katie (Adam), Josh (fianc‚ Kelsey), Meghan (Travis), Cortney, Tyler, Rachel, Matthew. Great-grandchildren: Braden, Addyson, Theodore, Barrett, nephew, Daniel, and extended family and dear friends. Receiving of family and friends will be at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, at 1:00 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and funeral service at 1:30pm, followed by internment at Old Mission Mortuary and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Believers Southern Baptist Church.

Harp, Karen Lee 73, beloved wife, mother, and grammie, went peacefully to be with her LORD on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born during a blizzard on February 27, 1946 in Tacoma, WA to the late Lt. Nels and Gwenn (Bruss) Lofgren. Karen was an active member of her church. Teaching VBS was a summer highlight, and she led the WOM group. She had a talent for floral arranging and was an avid traveler, and family was her greatest joy. Preceded in death by her brother, Robert L. McElwee III; daughter, Mary Arnold; and brother-in-law, Craig Bailey. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Harp; sister, Lynn Bailey; children Victoria (Randy) Whitesell; Grant (Sheryl) Harp; Jeffery Harp; Scott Harp; Kimberly Harp; Sheri (Mark) Coffey; Todd Harp; and son-in-law, Ed Arnold. Grandchildren: Audra, Amy (Ben), Adam, Katie (Adam), Josh (fianc‚ Kelsey), Meghan (Travis), Cortney, Tyler, Rachel, Matthew. Great-grandchildren: Braden, Addyson, Theodore, Barrett, nephew, Daniel, and extended family and dear friends. Receiving of family and friends will be at Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st St., Wichita, at 1:00 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and funeral service at 1:30pm, followed by internment at Old Mission Mortuary and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at Believers Southern Baptist Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close