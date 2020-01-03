Karen Lynette Haslinger (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Lynette Haslinger.
Service Information
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS
67110
(316)-777-1632
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Senter-Smith Mortuary
501 SE Louis Blvd.
Mulvane, KS 67110
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Bethel Life Center
3777 S Meridian Ave
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

MULVANE-Haslinger, Karen Lynette 68, born August 28, 1951, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Visitation 4pm - 8pm, Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd; Funeral Service 10:30AM Monday, January 6 at Bethel Life Center 3777 S Meridian Ave Wichita, KS 67217. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Violet Hall; sister, Deborah Beach. Lynette is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Alina Haslinger, Nathan (Katy) Haslinger; grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Royal Family Kids Camp c/o Bethel Life Center.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details