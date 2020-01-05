MULVANE-Haslinger, Karen Lynette 68, born August 28, 1951, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Visitation 4pm - 8pm, Sunday, January 5th, 2020, at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane 501 SE Louis Blvd; Funeral Service 10:30AM Monday, January 6 at Bethel Life Center 3777 S Meridian Ave Wichita, KS 67217. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Violet Hall; sister, Deborah Beach. Lynette is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Alina Haslinger, Nathan (Katy) Haslinger; grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, and Eli. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Royal Family Kids Camp c/o Bethel Life Center.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020