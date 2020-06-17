Karen Mendoza

Mendoza, Karen Age 70, passed away June 13, 2020, born Dec. 18, 1949 to Robert and Charlotte Goddard. She retired as a corporate accountant with Pioneer Balloon. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and son, Travis Dean Mendoza. She is survived by her husband, Nick Mendoza; son, James Mendoza; daughter, Rebecca Mendoza; brothers, Brad (Patty) Goddard and Fred Hawkins; sister, Fran (Ron) Douglas; and grandchildren, Trey Wrench, Emma Wrench, Ashlie Carnes, and Jordan Koerner. Memorials can be made to, Kansas Firefighters Museum. A come and go viewing from 9a-4p, Friday, June 19th, Funeral Service 10am, Sat, June 20th, both at Resthaven Mortuary.