Karen Nuessen
1961 - 2020
Karen Nuessen
November 8, 1961 - September 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - a beloved friend who brought joy to many. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to her parents Clarence and Virginia Nuessen. She worked in billing at Ascension Via Christi for over 30 years and then Pratt Regional Medical Center as a Patient Accounts Specialist. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her brother Greg Nuessen of Wichita and her sister and brother-in-law Linda and Richard Williams of Yukon, Oklahoma. She was a mother to 9 foreign exchange students: Allan, Alex, Ning, Andy, Kirill, Bennett, Chihiro, Noy, and Dennis. Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10am-5pm at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary and Graveside Service Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Breast Cancer Society.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
SEP
15
Graveside service
Resurrection Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 12, 2020
Karen was full of life. So many interesting things to say. She traveled out of the USA and wanted to going to other countries. My sweet cousin with a happy smile. Love you Karen going to miss you.
Cindy Sheets
Family
