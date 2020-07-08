Beason, Karen Rose Karen Rose Beason, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born in Garden City, KS on April 1, 1945. Karen worked at Lear Jet for many years. She was noted for her great parties and wonderful food. Her door was always open and her table abundant with food and love for family and friends. Karen never met a cat or dog she didn't fall in love with. Smokey was her faithful companion for over 19 years. Preceded in death by her parents; Ben and Mae Smith, her husband, George Beason, son, Randy Thomasson, brother, Glen Smith, Sister, Daisy Scott, nephew, Frankie Smith, and niece Debbra Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Beason, grandson, Bryant Beason, granddaughter, Jordan Thomas and sister, Shirley McBryde and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services to be held at Liberal Cemetery, Liberal, KS for family only. A memorial has been set up at Kansas Humane Society, donations can be made directly to them at 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store