Karen RuthJuly 24, 1940 - October 19, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Homemaker, born July 24, 1940 in Wichita, KS, made her heavenly entrance on October 19th, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Ruth of 64 years; father, Herman Smith; mother, Minnie Davis; sister, Patricia, and daughters, Roberta and Alberta. She is survived by her children, Mike Ruth (Judy), Ronnie Ruth, Marc Ruth, Roger Ruth, all of Wichita, and Cherie Lenox, of Valley Center, KS. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visitation with family and friends, Fri, Oct 23rd, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary, 5-8pm. Celebration of life, Sat, Oct 24th, 2020 at 1pm. Graveside services to follow at Kechi Cemetery.