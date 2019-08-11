BEL AIRE-Jantz, Karen Sue (Trower) age 69 passed Aug. 8, 2019. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Aug. 14; Services 10 a.m., Aug. 15, both at Baker Funeral Home VC. Graveside at Kechi Township Cemetery, Wichita. Survived by husband Gary Jantz; daughter Tabatha (David) Meeks of Potwin; granddaughter Page Larsen (Matt) Ellis, great grandchildren Ayden & Rylee of Wichita; grandson Preston Meeks of Potwin, step granddaughter Katherine Black (4 children) step grandson Justin Meeks (1-child); brothers Tim Trower (Rosey) of Atchison, John Trower Jr (Mary) of Atchison, sisters Melody (Trower) Moon of Halstead, Julie Elias of Atchison, Sheila Trower of Newton. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019