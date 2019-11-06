Parker, Karen Sue 59, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grammy, died Sunday, November 3, 2019. Viewing 4 pm - 8 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019; Funeral Service 2:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Karen was an Executive Administrative Assistant at Spirit AeroSystems and previously at Beechcraft for 38 years. Survived by her parents, Robert Lee and Shirley Jeanne King; husband, William "Bill" Edward Parker, all of Wichita, KS; daughters, Nicole Suzanne (Dustin) Roesch, Sara Elizabeth (Rodney) Johnson, both of Derby, KS; sister, Susan Kay (Randy) Ring of Burdick, KS; grandchildren, Tatum, Ali, Parker; nieces, Ashley Coon of Clearwater, KS, Taylor Ring of Lebo, KS; great-nephews, Scott, Logan; cousin, Shawn Aragon of Los Angeles, CA; many other relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019