1/
Karen Sue Seiler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHENEY- Seiler, Karen Sue ( Kerschen) 62, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Cheney, KS, after a valiant battle with cancer. On July 17, 1982, she married Steve Seiler and they shared nearly 38 years. Born on November 22, 1957, Karen was the daughter of Melvin and Martha Kerschen of Garden Plain, KS. She worked for Don Albers CPA for 41 years. Karen is survived by Steve Seiler of Cheney, Megan (Brock) Kampling of Wichita, Chad (Maggie) Seiler of Mt. Hope, and her grandchildren, Kinsley, Keagan, Brantley and another precious one arriving soon. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Kerschen; father-in-law, Sylvester Seiler; brother, Larry Kerschen; sister-in-law, Debbie Heimerman; brother-in-law, Mark Seiler and brother-in-law, Shawn Ketzner. The Rosary will be held Thursday evening, July 9, at 7:00 p.m., and the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, both at St. Rose Parish in Mt. Vernon, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Rose Parish Building Fund, 13015 E. Maple Grove Rd., Mount Hope, KS 67108.Arrangements by Downing & Lahey West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved