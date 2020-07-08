CHENEY- Seiler, Karen Sue ( Kerschen) 62, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Cheney, KS, after a valiant battle with cancer. On July 17, 1982, she married Steve Seiler and they shared nearly 38 years. Born on November 22, 1957, Karen was the daughter of Melvin and Martha Kerschen of Garden Plain, KS. She worked for Don Albers CPA for 41 years. Karen is survived by Steve Seiler of Cheney, Megan (Brock) Kampling of Wichita, Chad (Maggie) Seiler of Mt. Hope, and her grandchildren, Kinsley, Keagan, Brantley and another precious one arriving soon. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Kerschen; father-in-law, Sylvester Seiler; brother, Larry Kerschen; sister-in-law, Debbie Heimerman; brother-in-law, Mark Seiler and brother-in-law, Shawn Ketzner. The Rosary will be held Thursday evening, July 9, at 7:00 p.m., and the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 10, both at St. Rose Parish in Mt. Vernon, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Rose Parish Building Fund, 13015 E. Maple Grove Rd., Mount Hope, KS 67108.Arrangements by Downing & Lahey West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com