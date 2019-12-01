Karen Thome

Service Information
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS
67026
(620)-584-2244
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Schulte, KS
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Schulte, KS
Notice
CLEARWATER-Thome, Karen age 67, passed away peacefully in Cheney, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Rosary, 7pm, Sunday. Funeral Mass, 10am, Monday, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded in death by her mother, Rose (Dainty) Lane, parents, Billy and Frances Lane. Survivors: children, Shannan (Riki) Martin of Wuarika, OK, Sundi (Bradley) Johnson of Conway Springs, Ryan (Lacy) Thome of Cheney, Malanee (Buddy) Brownell of Clearwater, Michelle (Jahue Arnett) Thome of Caldwell, Natalie (Cory) Williams of Copperas Cove, TX; sister, Debbie Cowan of Oark, AR; 11 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
