Karen Turner
July 12, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Karen L. Turner, 83, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Osborne, Washington on July 12, 1937 to Wesley Ayling and Hortensia (Martens) Ayling. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Hammer" Turner; and sisters Bernadine Ayling and Billie Walker and is survived by sons, Martin Turner, Ronald "Scott" (Mark) Turner, and Michael (Joyce) Fulghum; daughter, Mary Fulghum; brothers, James (Joan) Ayling and Michael (Brenda) Ayling; sisters, Beverly Zimmerling and Linda Wood; and grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler, Whitney, and Vincent Fulghum. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Diabetes Association, online at https://diabetes.org/
then click on the Donate Now button, or by mailing a check to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023