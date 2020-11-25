1/
Karen Turner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Turner
July 12, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Karen L. Turner, 83, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born in Osborne, Washington on July 12, 1937 to Wesley Ayling and Hortensia (Martens) Ayling. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Hammer" Turner; and sisters Bernadine Ayling and Billie Walker and is survived by sons, Martin Turner, Ronald "Scott" (Mark) Turner, and Michael (Joyce) Fulghum; daughter, Mary Fulghum; brothers, James (Joan) Ayling and Michael (Brenda) Ayling; sisters, Beverly Zimmerling and Linda Wood; and grandchildren, Abigail, Tyler, Whitney, and Vincent Fulghum. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the American Diabetes Association, online at https://diabetes.org/ then click on the Donate Now button, or by mailing a check to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved