ANDOVER-Burrows, Karin Anna Johnson 1944 - 2019 Surrounded by family, Karin Anna Johnson Burrows died peacefully in her own bed at home in Andover, KS on New Year's Eve. Twelve years after beating breast cancer, it metastasized, and after a two-year battle that for a while looked hopeful, it won. Karin was 75. Originally from Seattle, Karin earned her BS degree in Human Resources Consumer Economics from the University of Delaware. In 1981, she joined CIGNA as an operations supervisor, but quickly found her passion was training and development. A corporate trainer for eight years, she was a Certified Master Trainer for 12 management programs. While there she earned her MS degree in Organizational Behavior from American University. In 1990, she was recruited to Glaxo in North Carolina. She was most proud of the organizational change management work she did as a Senior Principal Organization Development Consultant facilitating their merger with Smith-Kline. Karin never missed an opportunity to foster curiosity and love of reading in her eight grandchildren. Of Icelandic/Swedish heritage, she followed the Icelandic tradition of giving children chocolate and books to read on Christmas Eve before they went to sleep. Things Karin loved: reading, going all-out for her grandbabies at Halloween, peppermint ice cream, Kendall Jackson chardonnay, crosswords, real wood fires in the fireplace, Australia (particularly Uluru), Irish music pubs, Marshawn and the Seahawks, and her Dachshund Lily. First in her heart was family: husband of 26 years Donald Burrows, sons Geoffrey Pease (Allison) and Gregory Pease (Michelle), stepchildren (whom she loved as her own) Jennifer Burrows Haga (Tim) and Christopher Burrows, grandchildren: in Seattle - Konrad, Nathan and Gary Pease, in Andover - Jakob, Tanner and Amalie Pease, and in Raleigh - Ryan and Ethan Haga, brother Richard Johnson (Lynne), Kathy (the sister she never had) Ford (Jimmy Ross), Tandy (best friend for 35 years) Graham (John), and numerous relatives. Karin was not afraid of dying and took solace in the poem Death is Nothing at All by Canon Henry Scott-Holland. Karin requested cremation and her ashes in Puget Sound. In lieu of flowers, Karin requested donations to . Sign Karin's online guestbook at www.legacy.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

