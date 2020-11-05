Karin Ward

May 29, 1941 - November 1, 2020

Abilene, Kansas - Karin Kathleen Ward (Burdick), of Abilene, age 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1, 2020 with her family, at home, in Abilene, Kansas. Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Don Zimmerman as Celebrant. A parish rosary lead by Daughters of Isabella (D of I) will be Monday evening at St. Andrew's Catholic Church at 6:30 p.m. The family will be receiving visitor's from 5:00-6:15pm and after the rosary until 7:30pm. Monday evening at St. Andrew's Parish Hall. Karin's final resting place will be at the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.

She was born May 29, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of Henry A. and Delores F. (Lavery) Burdick. Karin grew up in Wichita, Kansas graduating from the all-girls catholic school at Kapaun-Mt. Carmel High School in 1960.

On July 16, 1960 she married Wayne Robert Ward at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita. Karin and Wayne were blessed to spend the first 15 years of their marriage before their first of two children were born. In 1969 they moved to Abilene and in 1976 God gave them their first blessing, Julia Ann Ward and their second, Lucille Ellen Ward 1978.

Karin's greatest love was taking care of her home, family and selflessly volunteering to many, many organizations including: Neighbor to Neighbor, St. Andrews Church and School (the annual Ham Loaf dinner and the annual Catholic Church Auction), Catholic Religious Education and CYO, Adoration, Board of the American Red Cross, SCARC-Bingo in Salina, Special Olympics in Salina, was President of Altar Society, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Head of Heart Fun Drive.

She also managed the Webster Apartments her and Wayne owned in the 1960's in Junction City, Kansas, was a swimming instructor in Abilene and taught special needs children to swim, the director of the Heart Fund in Abilene, a member of the Daughters of Isabella (D of I), served on a team for Cursillo, worked on the their family greyhound farm, attend the March for Life 6 times, helped sponsor St. Therese's radio 106.5, she was her sisters, Barbie and Mary's, night companion during their time of need.

Karin loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bridge, swimming, cooking, gardening, knitting and crocheting, reading, camping, boating, Greyhound Races, traveling, and meeting new people (I don't know that she knew a stranger)!

She is survived by her daughters Julia Ward-Veal and her husband Mitchell, and Lucille "Luci" of Abilene, grandchildren Alexandra Veal, Zachary Veal, Shyann Scoville-Ward, Clayton Veal, Jonathan Veal, two great-grandchildren Brody Veal and Tycen Veal. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wayne on April 8, 2007, sisters Gretchen McDonough, Mary Morgan, Barbara Sperry, and her brother (Tony) Henry Anthony Burdick, III.

The family is welcoming everyone and due to COVID and for respect for everyone will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing the best we can.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Andrew School, Neighbor to Neighbor, Hospice of Dickinson County, and/or the Greyhound Hall of Fame and may be left at St. Andrew's or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.





