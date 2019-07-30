Urban, Karl T. Age 86, owner and operator of Business Protection Equipment Corporation, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. No visitation. Memorial service 11 am Wednesday, July 31, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 N Broadway. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Frances Urban; his brother, Gary; and one grandchild. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margaret "Peggy"; sons, Roy (Charlotte) and Wesley (Janell); daughters, Linda Fleming (Al), Lisa Doty (Tim), Leann Stowers (David) and Lora Neufeld (Mike); sister, Mary Treasure; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Culbertson-Smith Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019