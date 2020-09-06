1/1
Karole L. (Koch) Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karole L. (Koch) Morris
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - Karole L. (Koch) Morris, 78, died Tuesday, September 9, 2020.
Memorial Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs.
Preceded by husband Jimmy "Buzz" Morris; parents Robert and Margaret (Potts) Koch; brothers: Randy and Gary Koch; son Michael and grandson Sam Morris.
Survived by sons: John Morris (Sara) of Augusta; Jim Morris (Shelly), daughter Kimberly Vaughn all of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial to Kansas Humane Society.
Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Conway Springs Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved