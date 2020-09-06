Karole L. (Koch) Morris
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - Karole L. (Koch) Morris, 78, died Tuesday, September 9, 2020.
Memorial Graveside service: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs.
Preceded by husband Jimmy "Buzz" Morris; parents Robert and Margaret (Potts) Koch; brothers: Randy and Gary Koch; son Michael and grandson Sam Morris.
Survived by sons: John Morris (Sara) of Augusta; Jim Morris (Shelly), daughter Kimberly Vaughn all of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Memorial to Kansas Humane Society.
Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.