Karole L. (Koch) Morris
September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - Karole L. (Koch) Morris, 78, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Memorial Graveside service 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Conway Springs Cemetery, Conway Springs.
Preceded by husband Jimmy "Buzz" Morris; parents Robert and Margaret (Potts) Koch; brothers: Randy and Gary Koch; son Michael and grandson Sam Morris.
Survived by sons: John Morris (Sara) of Augusta, Jim Morris (Shelly); daughter Kimberly Vaughn, all of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial to Kansas Humane Society.
Ebersole Mortuary,
Conway Springs.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
