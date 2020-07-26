Ziegler, Karyn C. "Kay" 87, of Wichita, KS, made it safely to heaven on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born October 12, 1932 to Wilma Hart Whybrew in Dyersburg, TN. She graduated from Cloverdale High School in 1950. Kay Married Donald Dean Ziegler on April 8, 1953. Kay is survived by her husband of 67 years, Don; her two children, Deborah (Charlie) and Donald Wayne (Patrice); her grandchildren, Amy (Jon), Charlie Jr., Jennie (Kacey), and Bryan (Katie); her great-grandchildren, Chase, Hayden, Riley, Brooke, Kyndall, Kynlie, Korbyn, Kamdyn, and Brooks; her sisters, Glenda and Wanda; her brother, Glen. She was predeceased by her mother, Wilma and her brother, Parks. As a young wife and mother, Kay was co-founder of Ziegler Electric where she worked hard as secretary, bookkeeper, and bill collector for 60 years until she and Don retired together on April 1, 2020. It was the 60th anniversary of the family-owned and operated company. Kay was a long-time member of East Point Church of Christ (formerly Elpyco Church of Christ) where you would find her every Sunday (in the second row on the right!) and Wednesday using her beautiful singing voice to praise our Lord. She always had a warm smile and a hug to share with everyone she met, as well as a piece of gum or candy! She was affectionately called "Grandma Kay" by many close friends whom she treated like family. Two of Kay's favorite hobbies were gardening and sports, especially basketball. She and Don were WSU season ticket holders since 1952, rarely missing a home game and always enjoying a bag of popcorn and a Coke. As much as she loved cheering on the Shockers, she loved cheering on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various athletics and music concerts even more. Her devotion to her family was evident in everything she did. God blessed Kay with a true servant's heart as she always put others above herself and set a wonderful example of generosity and selflessness. Her life impacted many people, more than she probably ever realized, and she left a tremendous legacy of love. Visitation with family and friends will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at East Point Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Kay's wish to provide long-term care for her great-grandson, Korbyn Goss, who is severely autistic. Please contact East Point Church of Christ for Information on making donations. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com