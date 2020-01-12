Murphy, Katherin M. 101, passed away January 7, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. There will be a private graveside service at White Chapel Cemetery. Born in Corona, Kansas on November 25, 1918 to Ralph and Alta Brown. After graduating from Mineral High School, she moved to Wichita in 1936. When she was growing up, Katherin loved fishing with her "Daddy" and it was her favorite thing to do throughout her life. She was the registrar for the Wichita Area Vocational Technical School when it opened behind East High in 1968. She retired in 1986. Katherin was a life member of Rose Douglas Chapter of Eastern Star 475. She became an avid Shockers Basketball fan and was honored, much to her delight, at a game on her 100th birthday. Survived by daughters, LaVonna Murphy Friend of Pleasanton, CA and Annita Sue Murphy of No. Richland Hills, TX; grandchildren, Shelley Morgan (John) Henyan of Nor. Richland Hills, TX and John Kenneth (Emily) Friend of Alamo, CA; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Hillside Christian Church, 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020