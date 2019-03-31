Huber, Katherine "Katie" A. 99, homemaker, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 born on June 11, 1919 in Ellis, Kansas to Lee and Mary (Erbert) Schneller. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Arnold. Survived by her daughter, Arlene (Jim) Phillips; son, Gary Huber; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Phillips, Laura (Mike) Hedden and Sarah Daniel; great- grandchildren, Ashtyn and Mikayla Phillips, Emmy and Brinley Hedden. A private graveside service will be held in Ellis, Kansas on her 100th birthday. Memorial to Pals Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 47342, Wichita, KS 67201
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019