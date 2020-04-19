Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Anne Bradfield. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bradfield, Katherine Anne 50, Fairmount Lecturer, Department of Philosophy at Wichita State University, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City, KS. Preceded in death by her aunts, LeAnn Bradfield, Sharon Bradfield. Survived by her father, Larry Bradfield (Holly) of Sherwood, AR; mother, Nancy Bennett (Jim) of Freetown, IN; brother, Sean Bradfield of Phoenix, AZ; aunts, Lori Hopkins (George), Carol Kitch; uncle, Greg Bradfield (Melissa); many cousins and countless friends. Katherine was born April 14, 1969, in Garden City, KS. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Wichita State University, attended MIT, and received her Master's Degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a voracious reader, played the flute and recorder, and enjoyed writing poetry and essays, taking photographs, and making jewelry. She loved teaching, especially those moments when her students' eyes would light up or their voices would brighten and she knew they were "getting it." She enjoyed nearly as much those times when her students laughed at her sometimes good but often lame jokes in the classroom. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Bradfield, Katherine Anne 50, Fairmount Lecturer, Department of Philosophy at Wichita State University, died Monday, April 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date at Garnand Funeral Home, Garden City, KS. Preceded in death by her aunts, LeAnn Bradfield, Sharon Bradfield. Survived by her father, Larry Bradfield (Holly) of Sherwood, AR; mother, Nancy Bennett (Jim) of Freetown, IN; brother, Sean Bradfield of Phoenix, AZ; aunts, Lori Hopkins (George), Carol Kitch; uncle, Greg Bradfield (Melissa); many cousins and countless friends. Katherine was born April 14, 1969, in Garden City, KS. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Wichita State University, attended MIT, and received her Master's Degree from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a voracious reader, played the flute and recorder, and enjoyed writing poetry and essays, taking photographs, and making jewelry. She loved teaching, especially those moments when her students' eyes would light up or their voices would brighten and she knew they were "getting it." She enjoyed nearly as much those times when her students laughed at her sometimes good but often lame jokes in the classroom. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel.

