UDALL-Blevins, Katherine (Carver) was born on August 28th of 1952 to Jesse and Elna Carver. She is the 4th of 5 children, John Carver, Carol Oberly-King, Gladys May and Arvid Carver. She was married to Larry Blevins April 12th, 1978. She became an amazing mother to two girls, Tammy Johnson and Theresa Lacey, both of Udall, Ks. She has 5 grandchildren, Jakob and Jerimiah Folk, Elizabeth, Courtney and Abigail Lacey; and 9 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and husband. Kathy worked for 37 years at Spirit. During that time she made many wonderful friends. She was also a church member of New Life Chapel. Everyone that met Kathy loved her instantly. She walked this earth trying to do God's will. Celebration of Life: 4 pm, Saturday, Nov. 16 at New Life Chapel, Udall.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019