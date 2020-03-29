Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine E. Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA, GA-Hoffman, Mrs. Katherine E. 81, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Her memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Wichita, KS at a later date. Mrs. Hoffman attended Oklahoma College for Women and Oklahoma City University. She went on to lead an active life as a social worker, teacher, realtor and volunteer. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church where she served in many leadership capacities. She was also a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and was active in the leadership of the alumnae chapter. A community leader, business-woman, and award winning cook, she filled the world with her beautiful presence, elegance and grace. She loved to travel, thrived at the beach, and left a legacy of creativity and vision in the world. She is survived by her children, Robert G. Bledsoe (Robin) of Williamsburg, VA, Faith E. Bledsoe of North Augusta, and Clifton R. Bledsoe of Utah; her step-daughter, Karen McLarty; her grandchildren, Brittany Lavender (Wil) and Katelyn Bledsoe; 3 great-grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; her sister, Rita Smith (Mike); her nieces, Segen Smith, Sonder Crane and Susie Ruesser. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles N. Bledsoe, Rodney K. Johnson and Ralph L. Hoffman, as well as two step-children, Greg Hoffman and Sandra Carson and step-granddaughter, Jennifer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Order of Saint Helena

