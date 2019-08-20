Marchetti, Katherine E. 70, clerical accounting employee for Superior Supply HVAC/R, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral Service, 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Mary Streit; brothers and their wives, Martin and June Harshberger, Don and Barbara Harshberger. Survivors: husband, Richard "Rick"; brother-in-law, Jack (Celina) Marchetti; several nieces and nephews. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019