Katherine L. Witt

Witt, Katherine L. 76, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Lanny Joe Witt and parents, Richard and Nellie Rowe. Survivors include her son, Shawn Witt; brother, James Rowe; sisters, Barbara James and Marsha Murray; grandchildren, Ashleigh Witt and Isabella Whittaker, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, 10 am, Friday, Dec. 13, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
