CHENEY-Hornbeck, Katherine Louise "Kaye" 87, of Cheney passed away Saturday April 4th, 2020. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 10-12, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plalin, KS. A private burial will be take place at Cheney Pioneer Cemetery. Katherine was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on September 5, 1933. She married Edward "Bud" Hornbeck on January 14, 1950 in Coulter Pennsylvania and they moved back to Kansas to spend their lives together until Buds passing in 2016. Katherine loved to travel, garden and most of all spend time with her grandchildren. She will missed more than words can express. Sister Floy Marie (Quinn) Alfire, son, Edward Joe and grandson Travis Cooley preceded her in death. She is survived by four children, Teresa Bonebright-Palmer of Hutchinson, Katherine Reed of Haysville, Sally Sooby (Mark) of Houston, TX, Deann Hornbeck of Cheney; She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: ,1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. Condolences may be left at

