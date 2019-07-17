Ramirez, Katherine Sue "Kat" Age 55, passed away on July 6th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was passionate about art and helping others. She spent most of her years as a CNA. Kat was preceded in death by her parents, Dean W. Felt and Barbara A. Felt. Surviving to honor her memory are daughters, Klarissa Felt, Karina Ramirez, Olivia Avalos and Marcella Ramirez; son, Anthony Felt; grandson, Kenai Werts; siblings, Jerry Felt, Jon Felt, Matthieu Felt and Rose Felt. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita at 10 am.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019