Carter, Kathleen Ann 72, loving mother, grandmother and retired church secretary, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kelly Carter (Tim), son, Kristian Carter (Nicole) and grandchildren, Kaden, Noah, Aryana Carter and Tyler Campos; Kelly and Kristian's father, Kent Carter; brothers, Ken, Phil, Dan and sister, Pat. Kathy was preceded in death by Noble and Eleanor Carter. Visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday, January 25 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Woodland United Methodist Church in the Terrace Room, 1100 W. 15th St. N. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020