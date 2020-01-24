Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann Johnson. View Sign Service Information Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 (785)-825-4242 Send Flowers Notice

SALINA-Johnson, Kathleen Ann 81, of Salina, passed away January 21, 2020, after a four year battle with cancer. Born on March 13, 1938 in Garden Plain, KS, she was the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Leis) Kruse. Kathleen attended Andale High School and graduated in 1956. In 1961, she earned her Nursing degree from Marymount College in Salina. While living in Salina, her career started as an obstetric nurse at St. John's Hospital. She continued her nursing career as a staff nurse at William Newton Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross, both located in Winfield. Kathleen was selfless and passionate about helping others, which led her to volunteer for many years at Hospice and Birthright. Quilting and needlework were a few of her favorite hobbies and she enjoyed singing with the St. Mary's Catholic Church Folk Choir. On January 21, 1961, she was united in marriage to Jerome Johnson, and then reunited with him in heaven, on this same day 59 years later. Kathleen is survived by her four children, Michael (Brenda) Johnson of Salina, Michele Johnson (Mark Bergmeier) of Wamego, Mark Johnson (David Lee) of Singapore, and Mary Lawrence of Andover; her grandchildren, Emily Black (Colton), Ryan and Megan Johnson, Joseph and Elijah Bergmeier, Melissa, Matthew, Greta, and Benjamin Lawrence; and her great-grandchildren, Kyler and Brinley Black. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas (Lettie) Kruse of Newton; and sisters, Suzanne (Richard) Evans of Wichita, and Margaret (Ronald) Herrman of Hutto, TX. Kathleen was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Mary Jo Reichenberger. A Rosary will be held Sunday, January 26, at 7 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m., with family greeting visitors from 6 to 7. A funeral mass will be held Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Salina, with visitation before mass. Following the graveside service at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina, lunch will be provided at St. Mary's Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Birthright of Salina and Kindred Hospice of McPherson, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

