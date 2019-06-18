Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Loehr. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Loehr, Kathleen Ann "Kathy" 71, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born August 22, 1947, in Topeka, the daughter of Robert F. and Mildred R. (McManus) Loehr Rudd. Kathy graduated from Wellington High School. She received her degree in physical therapy from the University of Kansas and earned a master's in gerontology from Wichita State University. She was Director of Physical Therapy at Via Christi-St. Francis, Wichita and Director of Rehab Services at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Kathy loved traveling, reading, and learning about world history and geography. She was a member of the KU Alumni Association, American Physical Therapy Association, ASPCA, PETA, 4-H, and Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. Kathy is survived by: daughter, Regina Loehr (Adam Simmons), Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Ann Loehr (Don Minge), Hutchinson, Mary Fowler (Steve), Wichita, Peggy Clark (Brad), Wichita; father, Robert Loehr, Wichita; stepfather, Dr. Jack Rudd, Bel Aire; grandson, Cole Mason, Hutchinson; Cole's adoptive parents, Chris and Dr. Brooke Mason, Hutchinson; niece, Morgan Clark, Wichita; nephew, Tyler Clark, Wichita; Regina's sister, Michele Humbert and her parents, Janice Humbert and Paul Epstein, Hopewell Junction, NY; numerous cousins; and family cat, Lucille "Lulu". She was preceded in death by: her mother, Millie Rudd; sister, Amy Hawthorne (Ralph); stepmother, Katherine Loehr; and beloved cats, Sally, Georgie, Murphy, and Millie. Cremation has taken place. Parish rosary will be 9:30 a.m., with memorial mass to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Burial will follow in Ascension Cemetery, 7200 E 45th St. N., Bel Aire, with Father Joe Eckberg officiating. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at Olive Tree, 2949 N. Rock Rd., Wichita. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family present to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Hospice House or Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

