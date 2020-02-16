Jackson, Kathleen Celia 89, Retired Certified Nursing Assistant for Via Christi St. Francis, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 20, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, February 21, 2020, both at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel E. Jackson; parents, Dan and Ella Lewis; brothers, Dan, Charles, and Kenneth (Peggy) Lewis. Survived by her son, Alan D. (Roxanna) Jackson of Halstead, KS; daughter, Carolyn (Jim) Strunk of Newton, KS; brother, Terry (Kay) Lewis of Wichita; grandchildren, Greg (Maggie) Jackson, Aaron Strunk, Drew Strunk, all of Newton, KS, Ryan (Aleesha) Strunk of Goessel, KS. A memorial has been established with: Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church, 4910 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67220. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020