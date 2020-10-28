Kathleen CoxNovember 8, 1938 - October 24, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Kathleen G. Cox, 81, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Kathleen was born to Grace and Sherman Nooney on November 8, 1938. She attended school in Neodesha, Kansas, graduating in 1956. She married Michael Newberry in 1956, and had three children, who survive. In 1971 she married J.M. Cox, who preceded her in death. While Kathleen and J.M. were married, they travelled extensively around the United States and Europe. They also spent a lot of time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After J.M.'s death in 2002, Kathleen became a volunteer for Victory in the Valley. She also volunteered at the St. Francis hospitals gift shop for many years, and was a member of of Wichita's P.E.O., Chapter CI. Kathleen was also a member of the St. James Episcopal Church in Wichita. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Sherman Nooney, and her husband, J.M. Cox. She is survived by her brother, Gary Nooney of Haysville; her children Michael (Michelle) Newberry, Oklahoma City, OK, Kimberly (Corey) Kracke, Selah, WA, Pilar Martin, Halstead, KS; step children, Kathy Alexander, Springfield, MO, Michael (Becky) Cox, Neodesha, KS. She had twelve grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Victory In The Valley, online, or at 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. Services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary. Kathleen will be missed by her family and friends. Her style, warm spirit, and out-going sense of humor will keep her forever in our hearts.