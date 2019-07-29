88, passed July 25, 2019. She was born April 14, 1931 at Bethel Hospital, Newton, Kansas. After graduating from Newton High School she entered nurses training at Wichita-St. Joseph School of Nursing, becoming an R.N. in September 1952. She worked in the nursing profession until retiring from St. Francis Regional Medical Center in July 1993. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Duane W. Crawford, her parents, Henry and Justina Lehrman; three brothers, Walter, Ralph and Carl; two sisters, Rubie Siemens and Sara Dirksen; and beloved daughter-in-law, Sandra Roths Crawford. She is survived by two sons, Duane, Jr. (Margaret) and Steven; and six grandchildren, Joshua (Stephanie), Anna (Jakob), Ashley (Patrick), William, Sean (Bailey) and Peter; and by two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Paisley. She is also survived by brother, Otto (Phyllis), and many nephews and nieces. She loved her family, and her grandchildren were very dear to her. Visitation with family present was held Monday, July 29 from 5-7 p.m. with service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 29, 2019