ROSE HILL-Gregory, Kathleen "Kathy" Diane 55, Born March 25, 1965 in St. Louis, MO, died July 7, 2020 at home in Rose Hill, after a long and courageous battle with cancer and renal failure. Kathy earned a BS degree from North Texas State University and a MS degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Missouri. She was a Board Certified Specialist in Child Language and loved working with children of all ages. An avid quilter and great cook, she enjoyed sharing recipes and canned and preserved foods. She often prepared meals for friends, "just because". She was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncle, Brad Isbell; brother, Glen Gregory; and father Barry Gregory. Kathleen is survived by her mother, Kay Gregory; uncles, Wayne (Carol) Hawthorne, Ronald Gregory, Christian Isbell; many cousins and friends whom she treasured, as well as her dogs. Graveside Service: Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10 am at Hillcrest Cemetery 10102 E. 95th St S, Derby, KS 67037 - Masks Required. Contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 and F.L.E.A.(Dog Rescue) 1327 N. Woodlawn Derby, KS 67037.