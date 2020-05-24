Knock, Kathleen Florness 86, our beloved Mom and Nana passed away on May 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Kathy was born on January 12, 1934, in Oakland, California to Charles and Kathleen Florness. She grew up in the bay area and graduated from The University of California at Berkeley. After graduation she had a successful career as an employment counselor in the San Francisco area. In 1961, she married Corky John Knock. Their daughter, Karoline, was born in Sausalito just before they moved to Houston, Texas, where their son, John, was born. Kathy, also known as "Flowers", always believed in "bloom where you are planted" and she embraced living in Texas where she made lifelong friends. In 1972, they moved to Wichita, Kansas and she again embraced a new home. Kathy made many of her dearest friends on the tennis court. She was also involved in numerous civic and volunteer organizations around Wichita. Kathy never met a stranger and was known for her warm smile and her chicken soup. Her circle of friends was large and she loved them all dearly. After Corky's death, Kathy reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Ray Chiljan of Walnut Creek, CA. Kathy and Ray enjoyed many wonderful trips together and she cherished her time spent with him. Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Corky. She is survived by daughter Karoline (Christopher) Felts of Austin, Texas, son John (Julie) Knock of Sugar Land, Texas, and her four precious grandchildren, Andrew Felts, Jason Felts, Ellen Felts, and John Tyler Knock. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Kathy's name to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218 or Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, Wichita, KS 67206. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Kathy's life. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.