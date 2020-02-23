Inghram, Kathleen Gay 73, passed away February 14, 2020. Born on January 9, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to Lowell and Dorothy Wooten. She is survived by her husband, Gary, two sons, Mike (Cheryl) Sparks of Peoria IL, Jeff (Becky) Sparks, of Derby, daughter; Lisa Sparks of Wichita, and three granddaughters. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Central Community Church Chapel at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020