Kathleen (Becker) Gerber-Brown

November 26, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Kathleen (Becker) Gerber-Brown, 80, formerly of Cheney and Kansas City; retired Courthouse Clerk, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.

She was a 1958 graduate of Conway Springs High School. Preceded by first husband Gerald Gerber; parents Joseph and Apollonia (Geiger) Becker; brothers: Joseph, Jr. and John Becker.

Survivors: husband Jack Brown; son, Jerry Gerber of Fort Collins, CO; daughters: Joni Boyle (Robert) of Aurora, CO; Karla Rairden (Chuck) of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen Uzelac (Ted) of Springdale, AR; stepchildren: Kathy Carney (David) of Osceola, MO, Melissa Rand (John) of Lee's Summit, MO, Bryan Brown (Melissa) of Lee's Summit, MO; brothers: Melvin Becker of Conway Springs; Gerald Becker of Hernando, FL; sisters: Rita Drouhard of Hutchinson; Mary Jane Guinn of Goddard; Jo Ellen Hamilton of Conway Springs; 5 grandchildren: Meagan, Madison, Lauren (Casey), Joshua and Rachel; step-grandchildren: Ryan, Jenny, Abby, Conner, Jackson, Anaya and Braden, step great-grandchildren, Autumn and Noah.

Private service.

Memorial to St. Joseph Catholic School. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.





