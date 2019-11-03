Hotze, Kathleen 71, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, both at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Frances Marie Hotze; brother, Patrick Hotze. Survived by her brothers, Mike (Connie) Hotze of Wichita, Chris (Judy) Hotze of Overland Park, KS, Bob (Debbie) Hotze of CA, Joseph Hotze of Wichita, Reverend John Hotze of Mulvane, William Hotze of Wichita; sister, Rebecca Hotze of Wichita; sister-in-law, Mary Hotze of Chicago, IL. Memorials have been established with: All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218; St. Katherine Drexel School Fund, Father Kapaun Guild, both c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019