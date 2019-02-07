Jaeckel, Kathleen Passed away Jan. 29, 2019, in Wichita. She was 99 years young and originally from Lincoln, NE. She led a grand life as a wife, farmer, restaurant owner operator, Nurse Technician, and was a member of the First Plymouth Church in Lincoln. Survived by her son, Allen (Debrah) Jaekel; daughter-in-law, Paula Jaeckel-Stine; and their families. Her memorial gathering will be held at 3 p.m. Sat. Feb. 9, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Her full obituary may be viewed at resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019