Kathleen M. Devlin
1934 - 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Kathleen M. Devlin, born May 20, 1934 to Mildred and George Powers, passed away peacefully at her home October 26, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, followed by private entombment. Kathleen attended Cathedral High School where she met her late husband of 62 years, Jim. She attended Monticello Women's College in Illinois. Kathleen is survived by her children Kathi Page (Stephen) of Dallas, Shannan Carnes (John) of Wichita, Shawn (Cathy) of Wichita and Brian of Boulder, and her beloved grandchildren Collin Devlin, Connor Devlin, Patrick Devlin, and Laine Devlin. Kathleen was actively involved with Junior League of Wichita, Botanica, and The Wichita Art Museum, among many other volunteer organizations. For 80 years Kathleen was the happiest during the summers in the high mountains of Spar City, Co. She loved world travel, was an ace tennis player, a reputed bridge ninja, and was always adding to her extensive gardens. She always enjoyed entertaining her friends, and was a consummate hostess. Most of all she loved her husband, children and grandchildren, for whom she would go to all ends of the earth to spoil. We cannot thank enough the caregivers Yolanda Roberts, Shelly Kirksey, Eylene Gaudrea, Christy Lane, Liberty Robinson, Ambre Dolan and Franci Fairchild. And thank you to all those at Serenity Hospice for their special care. In Lieu of flowers, family request donations made in her name with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219; Special Olympics, 3153 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67213; or Botanica of Wichita, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
30
Funeral
01:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
